Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that the Mumbai Indians team management's decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as Captain has backfired. Singh, who was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for 10 years, was speaking about the team's dismal performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five-time IPL champions failed to make an impact this season and finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 games.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t play quality cricket…': Hardik Pandya reveals what ‘went wrong’ for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 season Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “I have played with Mumbai Indians for 10 years. The team management is great, but this decision has backfired. The management was thinking about the future while making Hardik Pandya the Captain, but this did not set well with the team." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the timing of making Pandya captain might not have been appropriate and could have been delayed by a year.

Also Read: Nita Ambani addresses Rohit Sharma - Hardik Pandya after ‘disappointing’ IPL 2024 campaign: 'Honor to wear…' “When the team was playing, it seemed as if the Captain was playing differently and the entire team was different. I think the timing (of making Pandya the Captain) was not right. Maybe this could have been done after a year."

Backing Pandya, Harbhajan said, “It is not Hardik Pandya's fault since he was the Captain of Gujarat Titans as well. The team did not play collectively and the senior players should have made sure the team is united and it remains the same..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh's advice for Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Not many know, Dhoni was a very...' Ahead of the IPL season 2024, the MI management removed Rohit Sharma as Captain and handed the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, who was brought in from Gujarat Titans. Rohit who had captained the MI Team from 2013 to 2023 had helped the franchise lift the five IPL trophies.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, too, had a very successful stint as Captain of Gujarat Titans, which lifted the IPL trophy in 2022. However, Making Pandya the MI captain did not go well with the fans. The new Captain was questioned for his on-field decisions and booed at stadiums.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

