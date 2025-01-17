Harbhajan Singh questions BCCI’s family restriction diktat on Team India tours: ‘Have we lost because of them?’

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has voiced strong criticism against the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent decision to impose restrictions on family visits during Team India tours. In a statement made on Harbhajan Singh questioned the rationale, "What have the wives done?".

"You lost a series in Australia. It's okay. If you don't lose, how can you enjoy when you win. You lost to New Zealand. That's also fine. Two teams are playing. One will win, one will lose. Before that you lost to Sri Lanka. People are saying, there are no discussions on the losses. After winning the T20 World Cup, you have lost so many series. Rather than sorting things out, if it is getting worse, then the focus has gone haywire," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Somebody is saying don't let wives come on tours. What have the wives done? When performance is not good you say, don't allow wives and children. Have we lost because of them? We win or lose because of what we do on the field. I think we should be focusing on our cricket. Team is in transition and it will take time." Singh added.

What is BCCI's 10-point diktat for it's players? The BCCI unveiled a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

