Harbhajan Singh’s open challenge to Mohsin Naqvi amid India-Pakistan match controversy: 'Total drama'

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), daring its chairman Mohsin Naqvi to follow through on the threat of boycotting the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan accused Pakistan of indulging in political theatrics and ignoring the sentiments of its own cricket fans, many of whom eagerly wait for matches against India. His remarks came amid reports that the Pakistani government has cleared the men’s team to participate in the tournament, but has advised it not to take the field against India in the group-stage fixture scheduled for 15 February.

Earlier reports suggested that the proposed boycott is being projected as a political gesture of “solidarity” with Bangladesh, who were eliminated from the World Cup after declining to travel to India. However, Harbhajan dismissed the move as hollow posturing.

“What exactly will you gain from this?” Harbhajan said. “This is nothing but arrogance. If you truly believe in what you are saying, then stand firm. Let’s see if you really have the guts. This drama is meant to mislead people into thinking you are taking a principled stand. But have you even thought about the people of your country who desperately want to watch an India–Pakistan match?”

The former World Cup winner also questioned the PCB’s consistency, pointing to past tournaments where Pakistan did not hesitate to play despite political tensions. In particular, he referenced the Asia Cup, where Pakistan competed without withdrawing, citing financial motivations behind the decision.

“If you talk about patriotism now, where was it during the Asia Cup?” Harbhajan asked. “There was no dispute then. Even during tense times, matches were played because the revenue mattered. If you were truly concerned about national sentiment, why didn’t you boycott that tournament?”

ICC reacts The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly taken note of the situation. While it is yet to receive an official confirmation from the PCB, the global governing body has hinted that unilateral withdrawal from marquee fixtures could invite disciplinary action.

Harbhajan warned that Pakistan could face serious consequences if it proceeds with the boycott. “Just wait and watch. The ICC will do justice. There could be sanctions, heavy fines, and maybe Pakistan will never get the chance to host an ICC tournament again,” he said.