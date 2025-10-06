Harbhajan Singh slams Lalit Modi on slapgate video leaking; ‘don't know…maybe he was under the influence of alcohol’

Harbhajan Singh once again slammed Lalit Modi for releasing the slapgate video involving S Sreesanth after 17 years, accusing the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman of being under the influence of alcohol. One of the finest off-spinners India has ever produced, Harbhajan came under the spotlight when he slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth in an IPL 2008 match, while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

For the past 17 years, only a photograph of Sreesanth crying inconsolably has made the rounds before Modi recently released the unseen footage in the Beyond23 Podcast, hosted by former Australian captain Michael Clarke. The video went viral in no time, with Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari taking to social media to slam both Modi and Clarke.

“Honestly, I didn’t understand why there was a need to make it public. I really don’t understand the motive behind that. I feel it would have been better if it hadn’t come out because there was no need for it. I don’t know what he was thinking when he released the video—maybe he was under the influence of alcohol or just messing around,” Harbhajan told IANS, reported by The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Ever since the incident happened in 2008, Harbhajan has time and again apologised publicly to Sreesanth for the incident. “Everyone thinks differently. What happened was wrong, and I have already apologised for it. What happened between me and Sreesanth at that time was not right.

Advertisement

“As a sportsman, I don’t think I should have done that. People learn from their mistakes, and if I had enough understanding back then, I wouldn’t have done it,” added Harbhajan.

I shared the truth: Lalit Modi on slapgate video After the video went viral, Modi hit back at Sreesanth's wife and stated that he only put forth the truth. “I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded,” Modi had said.