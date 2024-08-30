Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina ring alarm for Rohit Sharma before India vs Bangladesh Tests: ’Smaller teams perform well’

  • India will play their first test with Bangladesh in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium and second in Kanpur.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
30 Aug 2024
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam (2R) celebrates with captian Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) and wicketkeeper Litton Das (L) after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Agha Salman (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)(AFP)

With Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh cricket team stunned Shan Masood-led Pakistan by defeating the latter in the first Test at Rawalpindi by 10 wickets, former Indian cricketers have rang the warning bell for Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to face Shanto and Co. in a two-match Test series beginning on 19 September. India will play their first test with Bangladesh in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the second test will begin on 1 October in Kanpur.

Bangladesh has defeated India in a Test, and it can happen again since the neighbours' confidence is quite high after their Rawalpindi win.

Though political turbulence back home, the Bangladesh cricket team put up a historic show last week. In the Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim emerged as a hero scoring 191. He was supported by Shadman Islam, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the first innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan combined to pick seven wickets and bowl Pakistan out for 146 in the second innings. With just 30 runs to win, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam made no mistake and chased it with ease.

Raina, Harbhajan sound alarm:

Both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh believe the same players from Bangladesh can hurt India next month.

"Now, a team for Tests will be formed. Top players playing Duleep Trophy is a nice initiative by the BCCI. You get to know a lot of things when you play red-ball cricket. You cannot take Bangladesh lightly as they have a fine spin bowling attack and some good players who have done well for a long time. This series will be a fine match practice for the tour to Australia," ANI quoted Raina as saying.

Echoing similar views, Harbhajan Singh said, "It will be a great series. Indian cricket team has been very capable and has potential. However, we can't strike through Bangladesh as well, they have beaten Pakistan in the first Test match against Pakistan. Sometimes, smaller teams perform well in matches."

