Harbhajan Singh's advice for Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Not many know, Dhoni was a very...'
With Indian squad all set and prepared to fly for the tournament under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Harbhajan Singh has some advice for the Indian skipper on how he can learn a thing or two from MS Dhoni to marshal his troops.
With just two weeks left for the thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to begin in the United States and West Indies, India's journey to end its 11-year trophy drought will kick off on 5 June.