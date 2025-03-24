Harbhajan Singh has landed in fresh trouble after the former India cricketer made a racially insensitive comment, comparing Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer to London's 'kaali taxi' during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the SRH innings when Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were going hammer and tongs at the opposition bowlers. The Turbanator's racist comments were made after Jofra Archer conceded back-to-back boundaries to Heinrich Klaasen.

“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London the black cabs meter runs fast and here Archer's meter is running fast),” Harbhajan Singh said while commentating for the match.

Harbhajan Singh has yet to apologise for his “vile and disgusting” comments.

Harbhajan Singh's racism controversy This is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has found himself embroiled in a racism controversy. Earlier in 2008, he was accused of racism against former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds during India's tour of Australia, best known as a ‘Monkeygate’ scandal.

Harbhajan Singh was accused of calling Andrew Symonds a 'monkey' during the India vs Australia Sydney Test, which was considered racially offensive.

For those unaware, Andrew Symonds died in 2022 in a road accident at the age of 46.

Fans demand Harbhajan Singh's removal Harbhajan Singh's comment sparked outrage on social media, with fans demanding the former India off-spinner's immediate removal from the commentary panel of IPL 2025.

How did Jofra Archer fare against SRH? Returning to IPL 2025 after missing out on the previous season, Jofra Archer had a difficult outing against the marauding SRH, conceding 76 runs in his four overs without success.

In fact, his figures set a new unwanted record for the most expensive spell in the history of IPL, surpassing Mohit Sharma's 0/73 for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals.