Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh IPL 2027 trade: How Mumbai Indians could benefit from Punjab Kings' left-arm pacer?

Punjab Kings proved to be the surprise stealer for star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh in an high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) trade deal, just a month before the mini-auction in Goa. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is slated for December 16.

Pandya, who is still recovering from a right shin bone stress response (symptomatic tibial bone stress) along with recovery from earlier back spasms and a leg strain sustained during IPL 2026, has not played any game at any level since the last season of the cash-rich league.

While the trade is officially yet to be announced, several reports claim that the proposed trade has already been completed between the two franchises. The deal will, however, require ratification from the BCCI before it is officially confirmed. At Punjab Kings, Pandya will play under Shreyas Iyer.

The move brings an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma. However, the move did not go according to plan, with the five-time champions failing to qualify for the play-offs twice in the three seasons since Pandya took over the leadership.

What Arshdeep Singh brings to MI? The addition of Arshdeep at Mumbai Indians will further strengthen the bowling for five-time IPL champions. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep will create a lethal pace attack at Mumbai Indians, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

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Arshdeep also solves Mumbai Indians' long search for a left-arm pacer. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have had the likes of Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar, but struggled with consistency. With the 37-year-old Boult in doubt for IPL 2027, Arshdeep's inclusion will give Mumbai Indians some breathing space as far as their bowling is concerned.

Arshdeep's addition to the playing XI will also help Mumbai Indians with an overseas slot flexibility, allowing the franchise to stack an extra foreign batter or all-rounder. Arshdeep, who has played for Punjab Kings in IPL all though his career, has already taken 111 wickets in 96 games.

Rohit Sharma set to return as MI captain Meanwhile, Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles, is set to return as the captain of the side, although an official word is awaiting. Moreover, the Mumbai Indians made a complete overhaul of their coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard replacing Mahela Jayawardene as new head coach.