Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh IPL 2027 trade: How Mumbai Indians could benefit from Punjab Kings' left-arm pacer?

Punjab Kings proved to be the surprise stealer for star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh in an high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) trade deal, just a month before the mini-auction in Goa. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is slated for December 16.

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Pandya, who is still recovering from a right shin bone stress response (symptomatic tibial bone stress) along with recovery from earlier back spasms and a leg strain sustained during IPL 2026, has not played any game at any level since the last season of the cash-rich league.

While the trade is officially yet to be announced, several reports claim that the proposed trade has already been completed between the two franchises. The deal will, however, require ratification from the BCCI before it is officially confirmed. At Punjab Kings, Pandya will play under Shreyas Iyer.

The move brings an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma. However, the move did not go according to plan, with the five-time champions failing to qualify for the play-offs twice in the three seasons since Pandya took over the leadership.

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What Arshdeep Singh brings to MI? The addition of Arshdeep at Mumbai Indians will further strengthen the bowling for five-time IPL champions. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep will create a lethal pace attack at Mumbai Indians, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard succeeds Mahela Jayawardene as MI head coach

Arshdeep also solves Mumbai Indians' long search for a left-arm pacer. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have had the likes of Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar, but struggled with consistency. With the 37-year-old Boult in doubt for IPL 2027, Arshdeep's inclusion will give Mumbai Indians some breathing space as far as their bowling is concerned.

Arshdeep's addition to the playing XI will also help Mumbai Indians with an overseas slot flexibility, allowing the franchise to stack an extra foreign batter or all-rounder. Arshdeep, who has played for Punjab Kings in IPL all though his career, has already taken 111 wickets in 96 games.

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Rohit Sharma set to return as MI captain Meanwhile, Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles, is set to return as the captain of the side, although an official word is awaiting. Moreover, the Mumbai Indians made a complete overhaul of their coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard replacing Mahela Jayawardene as new head coach.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has been appointed as their batting coach while New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan was named the bowling coach, former India fielding coach T Dilip was appointed in the same role and Dhawal Kulkarni was named development bowling coach.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in