Hardik Pandya at Punjab Kings: Five challenges awaiting the all-rounder at his new franchise ahead of IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya's move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings has emerged as one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The trade, announced on Wednesday, will see the India all-rounder join Punjab for ₹18 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moves in the opposite direction to Mumbai Indians.

For Punjab Kings, acquiring a proven international all-rounder brings considerable experience and flexibility. Pandya has played 162 IPL matches, scoring 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taking 82 wickets.

He has also won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and captained Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season in 2022.

However, his arrival also presents several challenges that could shape Punjab's campaign.

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Managing his fitness and workload Fitness remains one of the biggest considerations surrounding Pandya. His injury history has previously interrupted his availability, making workload management particularly important for a player expected to contribute in two departments.

Punjab Kings will need to determine how frequently he can bowl, particularly during demanding stretches of the tournament. His ability to deliver four overs while maintaining his effectiveness with the bat could have a significant bearing on the team's balance.

A carefully managed workload will be important if Punjab Kings want to maximise his contribution throughout the competition.

Finding the right leadership role Pandya arrives with considerable captaincy experience, having led both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. However, his arrival does not automatically mean a change in Punjab's leadership structure.

Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and the franchise must consider how Pandya's experience fits into the existing leadership group. Giving him responsibilities without creating uncertainty around the captaincy will be an important exercise.

His influence could extend beyond formal leadership, particularly in guiding younger players and helping the team manage difficult match situations.

Filling the void left by Arshdeep Singh The trade has given Punjab Kings an experienced all-rounder, but it has also cost them one of their most important bowling resources. Arshdeep is the franchise's leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches.

His left-arm angle, new-ball ability and death-over experience made him a valuable component of Punjab's attack. Finding a suitable replacement for those specific responsibilities will be a major challenge.

Pandya's medium pace can provide additional bowling options, but he cannot be expected to replicate Arshdeep's role as a specialist left-arm fast bowler.

Establishing his batting role in the middle order Another important question concerns where Pandya will bat. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate makes him particularly valuable in the middle and lower-middle order, but Punjab Kings will have to identify the position that allows him to maximise his impact.

The all-rounder has experience batting in different situations, from rebuilding an innings to finishing matches. However, his effectiveness will depend on the responsibilities assigned to him and the batting resources around him.

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Punjab will want him to provide stability without compromising his natural attacking approach. Managing that balance will be essential, particularly in high-scoring matches where the middle order could determine the outcome.

Handling expectations of ending Punjab's title wait Pandya's arrival will inevitably raise expectations around Punjab Kings' prospects. The franchise reached the final in 2025 under Shreyas Iyer but are yet to win an IPL title. Bringing in a four-time champion adds another experienced campaigner to a squad looking to take the final step.

Punjab Kings’ decision to acquire Pandya also reflects an investment in experience and versatility. The all-rounder will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, having previously worked with him at Mumbai Indians.

However, individual achievements will count for little if the team cannot translate its improved resources into consistent performances. Pandya will be expected to contribute during crucial moments, particularly in knockout matches.