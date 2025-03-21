BCCI has decided to impose demerit points for poor player behaviour, slow over rate and all other transgressions, according to media reports. The decision will have the biggest impact on franchise captains, who will now be penalised with demerit points, with bans only being enforced in extreme cases.

Notably, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will not be able to lead his side in the first match of IPL 2025 as he faces a one-match ban to compensate for his team's low over-rate in the last edition.

BCCI informed the think tanks of all 10 teams during the captains and managers meeting at the BCCI office on Thursday that there will be no match bans for slow over rates, reported Cricbuzz.

The system is similar to that used by the ICC, where the world cricket governing body assigns captains demerit points depending on the severity of the offence, which carries over for up to three years.

“A Level 1 offence will lead to deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points.” a report by news agency PTI quoted BCCI source as saying.

"For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 per cent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," the report added.

Why was Hardik Pandya banned? Hardik Pandya was given a one-match ban for maintaining a slow over-rate during Mumbai Indians' final match of the 2024 IPL season against Lucknow Super Giants. This was his third offence, resulting in a fine of ₹30 lakh and a ban that carried over to the start of IPL 2025 season.