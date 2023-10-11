Hardik Pandya birthday: Team India all-rounder turns 30 today
Right hand batsman and Team India vice-captain Hardik Himanshu Pandya, regarded as one of the best all-rounders in current generation of cricketers, turned 30 on Wednesday, October 11. Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016, has represented India in all three formats. Currently, he plays for the Baroda cricket team in domestic cricket and is captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.