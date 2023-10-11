Hardik Pandya birthday: Team India all-rounder turns 30 today

Right hand batsman and Team India vice-captain Hardik Himanshu Pandya, regarded as one of the best all-rounders in current generation of cricketers, turned 30 on Wednesday, October 11

Right hand batsman and Team India vice-captain Hardik Himanshu Pandya, regarded as one of the best all-rounders in current generation of cricketers, turned 30 on Wednesday, October 11. Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016, has represented India in all three formats. Currently, he plays for the Baroda cricket team in domestic cricket and is captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Pandya was born on 11 October 1993 in Surat of Gujarat. His cricketing journey began in Baroda. According to a Times of India report in 2017, his father Himanshu Pandya worked as a loan agent in Vadodara. Pandya studied at MK High School until ninth grade before dropping out to focus on cricket. Pandya is married to Satyagraha fame Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian dancer, model and actress. They have a child named Agastya Pandya.

Pandya started his domestic cricketing carrier for the Baroda cricket team since 2013. He played a vital role in helping Baroda win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2013–14 season. He took 10 wickets and was instrumental in Baroda reaching the finals. His effective all-round show impressed Mumbai Indian and they bought him in IPL 2015 edition.

After a stellar performance for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2015 season, Pandya was picked for India's tour to Australia in 2015 for the T20Is.

Pandya started his India career in 2016 when he was called up for a limited-overs tour to Australia, before impressing with the ball on seamer-friendly pitches in Bangladesh at the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Pandya was released by the Mumbai Indians. He was then bought by the new Ahmedabad franchise, Gujarat Titans, and was named as captain of the team.

Pandya made his ODI debut for India against New Zealand on 16 October 2016 at Dharamshala. In his first ODI, he scored 36 runs from 32 balls. He has played 83 ODIs till date with 1796 runs and 80 wickets in hand.

Pandya made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle in July 2017. In the 3rd and the final Test match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, he scored his first Test century. He has played 11 test matches till now, with a batting average of 31.29 and bowling average of 31.05

Hardik Pandya in his Mumbai Indians profile tells:

His favourite movie: The Pursuit of Happyness

His favourite song/Artist: Particular/Major Lazor

His favourite (non-cricket) team: Manchester United

Favourite holiday destination: London, United Kingdom

