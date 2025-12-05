Hardik Pandya celebrates own dismissal with Ravi Bishnoi during SMAT tie; internet reacts ‘rivalry off, vibes on’: Watch

Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi shared a wholesome moment during a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Elite Group C match in Hyderabad. The video of their post-dismissal hug quickly went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the seventh over. Pandya danced down the track, attempting to hit Bishnoi over the bowler's head. The Indian all-rounder was already running when Arzan Nagwaswalla completed the catch at long on. Soon after Nagwaswalla's successful catch, Bishnoi put both hands in the air to celebrate.

Hardik Pandya joined the celebration as he walked off the field, giving Ravi Bishnoi a high-five and a hug. Fans acknowledged Hardik’s sportsmanship, with the video going viral. “Pandya gets dismissed by bishnoi then shares a hug — rivalry off, vibes on,” stated one user. Others wrote, “Hardik Pandya hates none,” and “Hardik Pandya & Ravi Bishnoi cute moment. Bishnoi took the wicket of HP and they hugged.”

Baroda vs. Gujarat in SMAT: Who won the Match? Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat struggled from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Baroda bundled them out for just 73 in 14.1 overs. Nine of Gujarat's batters failed to reach double digits.

Aarya Desai was the top scorer with 22 runs, while Hemang Patel scored 13. For Baroda, Raj Limbani was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for just five runs in 2.1 overs. Atit Sheth took two wickets, while Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, and Hardik each scalped one wicket.

In reply, Baroda chased down the total easily in just 6.4 overs. Shashwat Rawat anchored the innings with a 19-ball 30, studded with six boundaries. Vishnu Solanki added 27 runs off just 15 deliveries, and Hardik contributed 10 runs.

What's next for Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi? Hardik, who rested for the ODI series against South Africa, chose to play for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He played two games, scoring 87 runs, including a half-century. The all-rounder will now join the Indian team for the T20I series against the Proteas, which starts on 9 December.

