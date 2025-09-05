Hardik Pandya debuts new blonde look ahead of Asia Cup 2025; internet jokes ‘govt should impose GST’

Playing with the hair is often seen among footballers in the world of sports. In cricket, the award should go to Hardik Pandya after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the Indian all-rounder sported a new blonde look ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in less than a week's time in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While everyone is busy analysing all the team's strength and weaknesses, the swashbuckling Indian cricketer is winning the internet with his new look before the continental showpiece.

Letting go his natural black, Hardik opted for a sandy tone which would somewhere look between platinum and golden. Keeping the Dubai heat in mind, Hardik opted for a low base fade on the sides and back, thus giving him a sharper look on the field as well as off the field. In fact, this is second time Hardik opted for a colour other than black, after his peacock blue shades back in 2018.

Revealing his new look online, Hardik posted, “New me!” Hardik's new look took the internet by storm as fans gave mixed reactions to the Indian cricketer for his new look. One such user stated that the government should impose GST on hair colours.

Hardik Pandya's records in Asia Cup In Asia Cup, Hardik played a total of 14 matches across formats (ODI and T20I). In the ODI format, Hardik played six games, scoring 92 runs with a best of 87 against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2023. In the shortest format, Hardik appeared in eight games, scoring 83 runs. Overall, Hardik took 17 wickets. In Asia Cup 2025, Hardik will play a crucial role, being one of the senior members of the side, as India defend their title.

