Hardik Pandya's captaincy chances were affected by fitness concerns and tactical doubts, with Gautam Gambhir's appointment also playing a role, as per a report which also highlighted Pandya's need for ‘handholding’, as mentioned by Ajit Agarkar.

Suryakumar Yadav has been preferred to Hardik Pandya for India’s captaincy as SKY is “likely to be available more often". The statement comes from BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar while speaking to the press on July 22 in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarkar was accompanied by his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir, Team India’s newly-appointed Head Coach. The press conference was held ahead of India’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka. The first match is on July 27.

"Fitness was a clear challenge, and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often. He is one of the best T20 batters and as captain, he is likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving captain and we will see how he fits into the role," PTI quoted Agarkar as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hardik's skill sets are difficult to find, and fitness is difficult to find. We have got a bit more time, and we can look at a few things. Fitness was a clear challenge, and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often," Agarkar said.

He was addressing the issue of Pandya not being given the captaincy even though he was Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We have taken general feedback from the dressing room also," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir and Agarkar’s role in Hardik not getting captaincy Gautam Gambhir's appointment affected Pandya's chances of becoming the national captain, said a PTI report earlier. The selection committee, led by Agarkar, also doubted Pandya's tactical abilities as an international skipper.

Pandya needs “handholding", which Ashish Nehra provided at Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik led GT in their successful debut in IPL 2022. Gujarat beat Rajasthan Royals in the final by 7 wickets to win their maiden trophy.

Hardik’s GT also had a successful tournament in the following year. They reached the final but were beaten by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2024, he joined Mumbai Indians (MI) as captain, replacing Rohit. According to the PTI report, MI Head Coach Mark Boucher didn't offer the same kind of support. Pandya had a miserable tournament in IPL 2024 as Mumbai finished last on the points table.

The report also suggested that younger players in the Indian team favoured Surya more than Pandya. Agarkar’s comment on the “general feedback from the dressing room" seems to confirm that.

