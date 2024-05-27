Hardik Pandya enjoying vacation abroad amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa Stankovic: Report
Hardik Pandya encountered criticism during IPL 2024 as the Mumbai Indians ended up in the last position. Additionally, there are ongoing rumors about Pandya's potential divorce from his wife, Natasa Stankovic.
There has been ongoing speculation about the whereabouts of Vice Captain Hardik Pandya as the Indian cricket team left for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Amid ongoing rumours of divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic, a recent report by Cricbuzz has now stated that the Pandya is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location.