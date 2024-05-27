There has been ongoing speculation about the whereabouts of Vice Captain Hardik Pandya as the Indian cricket team left for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Amid ongoing rumours of divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic , a recent report by Cricbuzz has now stated that the Pandya is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location.

As per the report, Pandya had left the country after his team Mumbai Indians was eliminated from the IPL 2024 season. A report by PTI earlier stated that Hardik had gone to the UK after the completion of the IPL league stage.

Just 3 days ago, Pandya shared a post on his Instagram where he was seen swimming and captioned, “Recharging."

Meanwhile, on May 26, coach Rahul Dravid, and Skipper Rohit Sharma were among the India squad members who landed in the United States for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, Virat Kohli and vice-captain Hardik Pandya were absent in the first group of arrivals. Mumbai Indians players who are included in the squad including Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav were also seen among the initial batch of arrivals.

Meanwhile, the timing of Pandya’s absence coincided with social media speculations of his rumoured divorce. On Instagram, his wife Natasa recently wrote "Someone is about to get on the streets" while fans speculated that she would claim 70% of Pandya’s property.

Pandya and IPL 2024:

Pandya faced a rough IPL season this year following backlash and booing on the ground from the audience to questions being raised on his poor on-field decisions. The team finished last with 8 points and won only 4 off the 14 matches played. Meanwhile, in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pandya is the vice-captain. Currently, Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, and batting coach Vikram Rathore are among the first batch of team India cricket players to travel to the US.

