Hardik Pandya had ‘captaincy' condition for his return to Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was in loop: Report
The internet is abuzz with reactions from IPL franchises, MI players, and fans with most of them criticizing the MI management for replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians and his elevation as the skipper of the 5-time champion team came as a shock for MI fans. The internet is abuzz with reactions from IPL franchises, MI players, and fans with most of them criticizing the MI management for replacing Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise for 10 years. But, the decision seems to be well thought out as a report by TheIndianExpress has claimed that Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians was tied to the captaincy role.
The Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians has reportedly lost more than 5 lakh followers since the announcement of the decision.
