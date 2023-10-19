Stocks Mutual Funds News

Earlier, while attempting to stop the second four, Hardik Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle. He appeared to be in pain and got some treatment on his left leg and his ankle was taped. Pandya had a small practice run but did not look good and had to be taken off the field.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who normally rarely bowls no matter what format, completed the rest of the over for Pandya.

Hardik's fitness is extremely crucial for India's World Cup chances because as a pace-bowling all-rounder, he helps the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur with some overs of his own and gets crucial wickets too. With the bat, Pandya at number six is capable of anchoring the innings and doing some power-hitting, depending on the situation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) updated the fans later about Pandya through their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.

