Pandya hurt, Kohli to the rescue! Cheers, memes follow as Virat Kohli bowls in an ODI after 6 years
India vs Bangladesh: The fans at the MCA Stadium cheered as Virat Kohli bowled the remaining deliveries in the over Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over, giving away just two runs in three deliveries.
Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field with a suspected ankle injury in the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh. Pandya tried to bowl his over but was unable to do so and left the field after consulting skipper Rohit Sharma.