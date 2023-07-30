India's stand-in captain for the second ODI against the West Indies, Hardik Pandya, has revealed the reason for the humiliating 6-wicketdefeat on Saturday. Pandya said his batters didn't bat the way they were supposed to and almost all of them got out after hitting the ball to the fielders.

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman hit fielders and got out. disappointing, but there are many things to learn. The way our openers batted, especially Ishan, struck it well and is good for India. Shardul got us back in with his bowling. Hope and Carty batted well and got them through," Hardik said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Hardik, who bowled almost 7 overs in the match, was also asked about his fitness as the all-rounder has been prone to injuries due to his workload. The Indian skipper also added that his body is fine and he'll have to bowl more overs to get the workload up ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Hardik said, “I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on".

In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India lost to the West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series. Batting first, India were bowled out for 181 in 40.1 overs with disappointing performances from most of the batters except openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, after losing momentum early in the innings, West Indies managed to chase down the score in just 36.4 overs on the back of a partnership between captain Shai Hope (63) and right-handed batter Keacy Carty (45). Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3 wickets in his 8 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav was the only other wicket taker for the men in blue.

(With inputs from ANI)