Hardik Pandya identifies the reason behind 6-wicket loss against West Indies, says ‘Didn’t bat the way…'1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST
India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya blames poor batting for the team's defeat against West Indies in the second ODI.
India's stand-in captain for the second ODI against the West Indies, Hardik Pandya, has revealed the reason for the humiliating 6-wicketdefeat on Saturday. Pandya said his batters didn't bat the way they were supposed to and almost all of them got out after hitting the ball to the fielders.
