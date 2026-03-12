Hardik Pandya in legal trouble: Case filed over celebration with girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after T20 World Cup win

Hardik Pandya is in legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against India’s World Cup hero at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Bengaluru. The Indian cricketer is accused of disrespecting the national flag during India's T20 World Cup victory celebrations in Ahmedabad.

The complaint was submitted by Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar, who has demanded action against the cricketer. Several videos from the on-field celebrations went viral on social media after India's win at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In one such video, Pandya is seen with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder as he dances and runs on the field. The complainant alleges that Pandya was later seen lying on a stage with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya was still wearing the national flag. The action, according to Bidkar, amounts to disrespect to the Tricolour.

"You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back…” Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI.

“According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag," Khan said.

"When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So, I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," he added.

Social media reaction Earlier, social media users had strong reactions to Hardik Pandya’s celebration with his girlfriend.

“I have never seen Bigger Cringe attention seekers than Hardik Pandya and Mahieka. Other players also celebrate with their Wives or Girlfriends on the field, but no one behaves like this,” wrote one of them.

“All the T20 World Cup 2026 final scenes were adorable, but Hardik Pandya doing PDA with GF were ewww,” posted another.

Another user commented, “Hardik Pandya is world class talent. But his conduct in front of his own fans earns him the title of ‘Chapri’. Maybe one of the reasons for him not getting national captaincy duties so far.”