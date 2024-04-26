Hardik Pandya's switch to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 has not been up to his expectations. The all-rounder continues to suffer from poor form, and the franchise is lingering at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. His bad form in the cash-rich league has raised questions about his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, but a PTI report mentioned the TINA factor working in the Mumbai Indians skipper's favour.

TINA, or there is no alternative, is expected to boost Hardik Pandya's chances of making the 15-member T20 World Cup squad. Hardik Pandya is the only seam-bowling all-rounder option with Team India. While Shivam Dube is doing great for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the report added, the selectors need to consider him for the T20 World Cup 2024.

In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's performance has been below average. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored just 151 runs with a strike rate of 142.25. His performance with the ball has also been nothing but disappointing. The pacer clinched four wickets and is bowling with an economy of 10.94.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya's reputation hit severely after his controversial switch from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of a five-time champion team.

Yuvraj Singh on India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

India's veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared his insights on T20 World Cup squad and mentioned the name of few players he would like to see in the team. Yuvraj Singh's strong endorsement of T20I number one batter Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the key during the World Cup, instils hope and optimism in the team's prospects.

“Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player). Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety…for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key," Yuvraj Singh said while speaking with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In all-rounder options, Yuvraj Singh also named Shivam Dube as another good player who can be included in the T20 World Cup squad. Yuvraj Singh's excitement about Dube's potential to be a game-changer, "He has been in and out of the (India) team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer," adds to the intrigue and excitement about the squad's composition.

