Hardik Pandya's chances in T20 World Cup 2024 squad increased by TINA factor. What is it?
Hardik Pandya's bad form in IPL 2024 has raised questions about his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad but the TINA factor may work for the player
Hardik Pandya's switch to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 has not been up to his expectations. The all-rounder continues to suffer from poor form, and the franchise is lingering at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. His bad form in the cash-rich league has raised questions about his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, but a PTI report mentioned the TINA factor working in the Mumbai Indians skipper's favour.