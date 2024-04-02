Hardik Pandya breaks silence amid backlash over MI's three consecutive defeats: ‘One thing you should know…’
Hardik Pandya, the new captain of Mumbai Indians, is known for his ability to flourish under pressure. His social media post on Tuesday expressed this unfazed commitment for Mumbai Indians, despite fan backlash after replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper and three defeats in a row.
Hardik Pandya is facing an unprecedented backlash from fans of Mumbai Indians after the team faced a humiliating six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, their home turf. The MI skipper played an impressive knock of 34 runs, the highest for his team, but Sanju Samson-led RR trounced Mumbai Indians with a clinical display.
