‘No one knows what you are going through…’: Hardik Pandya told to ‘block’ criticism in MS Dhoni's style
Hardik Pandya is being booed by the crowd, his out-of-context videos are all over the internet and his on-ground decisions are being questioned
Hardik Pandya is going through a struggling phase in IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back defeats. The IPL fans, who were already angry at Hardik Pandya for replacing Rohit Sharma as MI skipper intensified their criticism after a poor start by the franchise. Hardik Pandya is being booed by the crowd, his out-of-context videos are all over the internet and his on-ground decisions are being questioned. Amid intense backlash, Australia great Steve Smith shared an MS Dhoni anecdote and asked Hardik Pandya to “block out" the outside noise.