'MS Dhoni played under Virat Kohli': Ashwin blasts Hardik Pandya haters, calls his criticism ‘cinema culture’
Amid a tough IPL phase, Hardik Pandya is receiving support from various quarters including India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who quoted Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's example to defend the MI skipper
Hardik Pandya is facing a hostile crowd at stadiums, who are booing the MI skipper and trolling him for his on-field decisions. The all-rounder has cleared that the criticism doesn't affect him much, but the intensity of the anger against him is looking unstoppable. Amid a tough IPL phase, Hardik Pandya is receiving support from various quarters including India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who quoted MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's example to defend the MI skipper.