Hardik Pandya IPL trade: MI captain reportedly in talks with two teams; Ashwin says ‘Don’t count out Hardik going to…’

After Rishabh Pant's high-profile trade to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is going to be another blockbuster trade discussion. Speculations are rife that the India all-rounder is in talks with two former champions teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - precisely Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While CSK have been unable to qualify for the IPL playoffs in the last three seasons, KKR have ensured the same fate in the last two editions. The five-time champions CSK have also parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming, after 18 years, and are looking for a major overhaul at the top.

On the other hand, KKR, after winning the IPL in 2024, have been at their worst. The three-time champions released their IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer after the 2024 season, forcing the management to give the responsibility to Ajinkya Rahane.

With Rahane announcing retirement recently, KKR once again are in a need for a proper skipper with proven credentials. If dived deeply, Pandya fits the bill for KKR perfectly as they would get a skipper as well as a hard-hitting all-rounder, who can finish the game in the middle order - the job which West Indies' Andre Russell managed till the 2025 season.

Ashwin weighs on Mumbai Indians' trade plans Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the rumours surrounding Pandya. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that Mumbai Indians can trade Pandya to KKR only if they get pacer Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.

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“Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR," Ashwin said. “The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return,” he added.

Ashwin also said that Mumbai Indians will also give it a think that both KKR and CSK doesn't leapfrog them in terms of weightage. “MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible," added Ashwin, who had blossomed at CSK.

"However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” added the 40-year-old.

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