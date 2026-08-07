Hardik Pandya IPL trade: MI captain reportedly in talks with two teams; Ashwin says ‘Don’t count out Hardik going to…’

After Rishabh Pant's high-profile trade to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is going to be another blockbuster trade discussion. Speculations are rife that the India all-rounder is in talks with two former champions teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - precisely Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Advertisement

While CSK have been unable to qualify for the IPL playoffs in the last three seasons, KKR have ensured the same fate in the last two editions. The five-time champions CSK have also parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming, after 18 years, and are looking for a major overhaul at the top.

On the other hand, KKR, after winning the IPL in 2024, have been at their worst. The three-time champions released their IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer after the 2024 season, forcing the management to give the responsibility to Ajinkya Rahane.

With Rahane announcing retirement recently, KKR once again are in a need for a proper skipper with proven credentials. If dived deeply, Pandya fits the bill for KKR perfectly as they would get a skipper as well as a hard-hitting all-rounder, who can finish the game in the middle order - the job which West Indies' Andre Russell managed till the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Ashwin weighs on Mumbai Indians' trade plans Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the rumours surrounding Pandya. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that Mumbai Indians can trade Pandya to KKR only if they get pacer Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya to exit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026 heartbreak; check details

“Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR," Ashwin said. “The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return,” he added.

Ashwin also said that Mumbai Indians will also give it a think that both KKR and CSK doesn't leapfrog them in terms of weightage. “MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible," added Ashwin, who had blossomed at CSK.

Advertisement

"However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” added the 40-year-old.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL: Ryan ten Doeschate rejoins KKR as Head of Cricket Strategy post India stint

What Hardik Pandya is up to? Following IPL 2026, Pandya has been out of action. In fact, Pandya played 10 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, and missed four games due to minor injuries. During the tournament, Hardik scored 206 runs and took four wickets as Mumbai Indians ninth in the 10-team standings.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in