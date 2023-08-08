Hardik Pandya's rise as the potential successor to Rohit Sharma's captaincy seemed promising, especially after his triumphant maiden IPL season with the Gujarat Titans (GT). His appointment as the captain gained further momentum following the T20 World Cup, where he took over the reins after India's defeat to England. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over his leadership capabilities.

Critics are now questioning Pandya's captaincy acumen following back-to-back defeats against the West Indies, currently ranked seventh in T20 cricket. While Pandya's track record as a captain, with a commendable win percentage of 66.7, is noteworthy, the recent losses have raised eyebrows. Observers point to certain strategic decisions during these matches that have come under scrutiny.

One of these decisions was the choice of bowler at a crucial moment. During the first T20 against the West Indies, Pandya entrusted an over to Axar Patel when Nicholas Pooran was at the crease.

This move was deemed questionable, given Pooran's ability as a power-hitter. Another critical moment occurred in the following match, where Pandya decided not to let Yuzvendra Chahal, who had already taken two wickets, bowl a fourth over. This move was seen as a pivotal factor in the West Indies' successful chase.

Parthiv Patel asks for a ‘proactive’ coach

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel weighed in on the situation, shedding light on potential reasons behind Pandya's captaincy challenges. Patel noted that Pandya's success as the GT captain was accompanied by strong support from Ashish Nehra.

However, while speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel raised doubts about the level of proactive coaching support Pandya is currently receiving, particularly in the form of Rahul Dravid. Patel suggested that Dravid's coaching style might not align well with the fast-paced demands of T20 cricket.

“In my mind, we need someone who is proactive. Hardik Pandya has that spark but he needs that support, which to me Rahul Dravid doesn't provide," Patel told the publication.