Hardik Pandya is failing as a captain because…Parthiv Patel raises questions, draws comparison with Gujarat Titans1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Questions have been raised over Hardik Pandya's captaincy after recent losses. Now, Parthiv Patel has drawn comparison with Pandya's performance as the Gujarat Titans skipper.
Hardik Pandya's rise as the potential successor to Rohit Sharma's captaincy seemed promising, especially after his triumphant maiden IPL season with the Gujarat Titans (GT). His appointment as the captain gained further momentum following the T20 World Cup, where he took over the reins after India's defeat to England. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over his leadership capabilities.