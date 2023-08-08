Hello User
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  Hardik Pandya is failing as a captain because…Parthiv Patel raises questions, draws comparison with Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya is failing as a captain because…Parthiv Patel raises questions, draws comparison with Gujarat Titans

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Questions have been raised over Hardik Pandya's captaincy after recent losses. Now, Parthiv Patel has drawn comparison with Pandya's performance as the Gujarat Titans skipper.

India's captain Hardik Pandya is bowled by West Indies' Jason Holder during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Hardik Pandya's rise as the potential successor to Rohit Sharma's captaincy seemed promising, especially after his triumphant maiden IPL season with the Gujarat Titans (GT). His appointment as the captain gained further momentum following the T20 World Cup, where he took over the reins after India's defeat to England. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over his leadership capabilities.

Critics are now questioning Pandya's captaincy acumen following back-to-back defeats against the West Indies, currently ranked seventh in T20 cricket. While Pandya's track record as a captain, with a commendable win percentage of 66.7, is noteworthy, the recent losses have raised eyebrows. Observers point to certain strategic decisions during these matches that have come under scrutiny.

One of these decisions was the choice of bowler at a crucial moment. During the first T20 against the West Indies, Pandya entrusted an over to Axar Patel when Nicholas Pooran was at the crease.

This move was deemed questionable, given Pooran's ability as a power-hitter. Another critical moment occurred in the following match, where Pandya decided not to let Yuzvendra Chahal, who had already taken two wickets, bowl a fourth over. This move was seen as a pivotal factor in the West Indies' successful chase.

Parthiv Patel asks for a ‘proactive’ coach

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel weighed in on the situation, shedding light on potential reasons behind Pandya's captaincy challenges. Patel noted that Pandya's success as the GT captain was accompanied by strong support from Ashish Nehra.

Parthiv Patel asks for a ‘proactive’ coach

However, while speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel raised doubts about the level of proactive coaching support Pandya is currently receiving, particularly in the form of Rahul Dravid. Patel suggested that Dravid's coaching style might not align well with the fast-paced demands of T20 cricket.

“In my mind, we need someone who is proactive. Hardik Pandya has that spark but he needs that support, which to me Rahul Dravid doesn't provide," Patel told the publication.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
