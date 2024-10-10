Hardik Pandya jaw-dropping catch during India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I wins hearts, fans say ’best catch of the year’

  • One of the main catches Hardik took was of Bangladesh bowler Rishad Hossain, who came from deep mid-wicket and chased down a shot that ended up in his hand in dramatic fashion.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
New Delhi: India's Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: India’s Hardik Pandya takes the catch of Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket Team defeated Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by a whopping 86 runs in the second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Though Nitish Reddy was announced the payer of the match for his 74 blistering runs and taking two wickets, India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya too gained some attention.

Also Read | WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s intimate gesture for captain Suryakumar Yadav

Not only did the world's third-best all-rounder score 32 quick runs, but he also took three important catches, which helped in finishing Bangladesh's innings soon.

One of the main catches Hardik took was of Bangladesh bowler Rishad Hossain, who came from deep mid-wicket and chased down a shot that ended up in his hand in dramatic fashion. He took the catch with just one hand, still in a running motion. The jaw-dropping catch led fans on social media to label it the 'Catch of the Decade'.

Also Read | Pandya’s ’no-look’ shots in last 3 balls to end IND vs BAN match shows his swag

Rishad, who was batting with 9 runs on scorecard, attempted to slog sweep spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the third delivery of 14th over. As he mistimed it, Hardik took the catch in style. Despite Abhishek Sharma running at the ball from the opposite direction, Hardik maintained his balance and showed why he is third-ranked T20I all-rounder globally.

Following the video was uploaded on social media, netizens started commenting.

Also Read | ’Fantastic player’: Cricketers share emotional message on Dhawan’s retirement

Here are few comments:

"Caught a very good catch, showing hard work and fitness," commented one user on social media platform X.

"Best catch of the year," said another.

"And the man didn't get captaincy due to fitness issue, strange," tweeted the fan.

A fourth user wrote, "Here Indian men's team and on the other side Indian women's team doing wonders for India at the t20 world cup  (Sic) Love from Pakistan (Sic). 

Chasing a target of 221 runs, Bangladesh could score just 135/9 runs and lost by 86 runs. With this, India clinched the series by 2-0.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsHardik Pandya jaw-dropping catch during India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I wins hearts, fans say ’best catch of the year’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:45 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:48 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:41 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.45
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.02%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,612.00
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -46.7 (-2.82%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:41 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    118.80
    03:40 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -4.35 (-3.53%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:42 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,620.00
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1067.45 (7.34%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    700.90
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    45.45 (6.93%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.