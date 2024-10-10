Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket Team defeated Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by a whopping 86 runs in the second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though Nitish Reddy was announced the payer of the match for his 74 blistering runs and taking two wickets, India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya too gained some attention.

Not only did the world's third-best all-rounder score 32 quick runs, but he also took three important catches, which helped in finishing Bangladesh's innings soon.

One of the main catches Hardik took was of Bangladesh bowler Rishad Hossain, who came from deep mid-wicket and chased down a shot that ended up in his hand in dramatic fashion. He took the catch with just one hand, still in a running motion. The jaw-dropping catch led fans on social media to label it the 'Catch of the Decade'.

Rishad, who was batting with 9 runs on scorecard, attempted to slog sweep spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the third delivery of 14th over. As he mistimed it, Hardik took the catch in style. Despite Abhishek Sharma running at the ball from the opposite direction, Hardik maintained his balance and showed why he is third-ranked T20I all-rounder globally.

Following the video was uploaded on social media, netizens started commenting.

Here are few comments: "Caught a very good catch, showing hard work and fitness," commented one user on social media platform X.

"Best catch of the year," said another.

"And the man didn't get captaincy due to fitness issue, strange," tweeted the fan.

A fourth user wrote, "Here Indian men's team and on the other side Indian women's team doing wonders for India at the t20 world cup (Sic) Love from Pakistan (Sic).

Chasing a target of 221 runs, Bangladesh could score just 135/9 runs and lost by 86 runs. With this, India clinched the series by 2-0.