Hardik Pandya 'pushes' Lasith Malinga after MI vs SRH clash, sparks fresh outrage on social media | Watch
Hardik Pandya is drawing a lot of flak on social media since replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians. The latest reported incident in which he pushed MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga has intensified the criticism.
Hardik Pandya has been subjected to vehement criticism on social media after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2024 edition. MI's defeat in the first two matches this season has exacerbated the heat Hardik Pandya is facing from the fans. As if this was not enough, a new video has been breaking the internet since Wednesday. The video shows Pandya purportedly pushing former MI pacer Lasith Malinga after the MI vs SRH match.