Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the win, MI's chances of making the play-offs are slim as they have just 8 points to their name and even a win in their last two league games would see them finish on 12 points. However, MI captain Hardik Pandya wasn't worried about his team's chances of making the play-offs, saying his focus was on playing good cricket.

Also Read | Is Surya Kumar Yadav injured? MI batter seen limping during SRH clash

Replying to a question by commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Mumai Indians' possibility of making it to the IPL 2024 Playoffs, Pandya said, "I don't know which mathematical situation we're talking about, but at the same time, you want to focus on playing good cricket,"

Pandya the went on to praise Surya Kumar Yadav for his ‘unbelievable’ knock of 102 (51) that helped clinch the game in his side's favour. He said, "SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings,"

Can Mumbai Indians make it to IPL 2024 Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians have a theoretical chance of making the play-offs if they win their next two matches, which would give them 12 points. However, MI will then need a number of other results to go their way to secure a place in the qualifying round.

Notably, prior to the introduction of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, teams routinely qualified for the playoff stages with 12 or 14 points. Since then, however, the competition for the top four spots has intensified and teams with as many as 16 points aren't assured of a playoff spot.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!