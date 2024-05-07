Hardik Pandya laughs it off when told Mumbai Indians can still make it to IPL 2024 Playoffs
Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but reaching the playoffs with 8 points is challenging. Skipper Hardik Pandya when asked about his team's chances of making it to IPL 2024 Playoffs said he is concentrating on playing good cricket.
Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the win, MI's chances of making the play-offs are slim as they have just 8 points to their name and even a win in their last two league games would see them finish on 12 points. However, MI captain Hardik Pandya wasn't worried about his team's chances of making the play-offs, saying his focus was on playing good cricket.