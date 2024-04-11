‘Hardik Pandya is not playing…’: Mumbai Indians batter reveals dressing room vibe under new captain
Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Mumbai Indians explosive batter Tim David spoke about Hardik Pandya's captaincy and how it is different from Rohit Sharma
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy role was a big change for Mumbai Indians, a franchise that won five IPL titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. After the crucial decision, it was reported that some MI players were not happy with the change and wanted to see Rohit Sharma, leading the franchise for some more years. Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Mumbai Indians explosive batter Tim David spoke about Hardik Pandya's captaincy and said that he is not playing as a cricketer, but as a captain in IPL 2024.