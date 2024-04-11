MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy role was a big change for Mumbai Indians, a franchise that won five IPL titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. After the crucial decision, it was reported that some MI players were not happy with the change and wanted to see Rohit Sharma, leading the franchise for some more years. Ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Mumbai Indians explosive batter Tim David spoke about Hardik Pandya's captaincy and said that he is not playing as a cricketer, but as a captain in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have had conversations about how we have played. Hardik has been playing a really important job for our team," Tim David said ahead of the crucial MI vs RCB 2024 match. The explosive batter called Hardik Pandya "glue" which is binding the team together.

Tim David highlighted the crucial innings Hardik Pandya during the four matches Mumbai Indians played this season so far and said he is playing his role perfectly in the middle order to provide Romario Shepherd with the perfect time to go big.

"Look at the last match (vs Delhi Capitals), we struggled really hard for momentum towards the back end (against Delhi Capitals). Hardik played a perfect inning that set the platform for me and Romario (Shepherd) to go on with at the end," Tim David said.

'Hardik Pandya is what we need' "Hardik has been phenomenal in the way he has been playing for the team. That is what we need at some point. Sometimes it is me, sometimes it is other guys," Tim David added.

While concluding his point, Tim David pointed out Mumbai Indians' first innings where Hardik Pandya slammed two wonderful boundaries on the two balls to take his team close to the victory line.

"You could go look at the first game where Hardik hit two boundaries in his first two balls. (We have) absolutely full faith in him. We know his power; we know how good he is. When he gets into that situation, he is going to win games for us," David said.

