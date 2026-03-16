'Hardik Pandya needs to bring his A game to the table': Harbhajan Singh ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Mumbai Indians are set to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, aiming to end their five-year trophy drought and become the most successful franchise in the league's history and the former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes 'Pandya should lead from the front' to make that happen.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the former MI skipper Harbhajan Singh urged Hardik Pandya to lead from the front. "I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference," said Singh.

"We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief. If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI," the former all-rounder further added.

Pandya was appointed Mumbai Indians captain in 2023, replacing Rohit Sharma from the helm ahead of the IPL 2024 season. MI finished at the bottom of the points table in 2024 and at the fourth spot in the last season. Pandya had earlier led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the 2022 season.

Harbhajan also believes that the South African pair of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock won't start in the playing XI together for MI in the upcoming season.

"I don't think the MI team management will make both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton start in the playing XI together. Only one of these two guys will feature in the starting line-up, and making both of them play will be difficult because MI also have Rohit Sharma at the top. He will be the main opener with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock giving him company at the other end," said the legendary Indian spinner.