Why Mumbai Indians forced to rest Hardik Pandya for second match in a row during RCB vs MI in IPL 2026? Revealed

Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IN IPL 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (May 10). Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the toss against RCB without regular captain Hardik Pandya in the playing XI for the second game in a row. MI explained the same in a release.

MI issues statement about Hardik Pandya's absence Just before the match at the new Raipur stadium, the Mumbai Indians released a statement.

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"Hardik has not been cleared by the medical team to take the field," MI explained.

The statement ended weeks of speculation about the star all-rounder’s fitness. Hardik, who has been a key figure for MI with both bat and ball, remains sidelined since the previous game. The statement has raised questions about his availability for the rest of the season.

Mumbai Indians playing XI and impact subs vs RCB MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Impact subs for MI: Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur.

Suryakumar Yadav during the toss Suryakumar explained the team’s strategy clearly after losing the toss and asked to bat first.

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"We are pretty confident. I think we are happy to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket, I think runs on board, always good pressure for the other team."

He also addressed MI’s inconsistent run, “I think it's all history now what has happened before. We are really looking forward to this game, big game, Super Sunday. Trying to put our best foot forward and have good entertainment for Raipur.”

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On the bowling front, the captain remained positive despite tough conditions for bowlers this season, “I think we've always had a good chat around that. I think this tournament, this IPL has been a little difficult and a little harsh on the bowlers. But that's the beauty of T20 cricket. The way you come back, I think that shows a lot of character. So we keep trying to improve and get better each day.”

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Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2026 Innings played – 8

Total runs – 146

Average – 20.9

SR - 136

Highest score – 40

How have the Mumbai Indians fared so far? The Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing IPL season so far, securing just 3 wins and suffering 7 losses in 10 matches. They started positively with a 6-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. But then, they endured a four-match losing streak to Delhi Capitals (by 6 wickets on April 4), Rajasthan Royals (by 27 runs on April 7), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 18 runs on April 12), and Punjab Kings (by 7 wickets on April 16).

A highlight came with a dominant 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans on April 20, yet their form dipped sharply again with a crushing 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on April 23, followed by losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 6 wickets on April 29) and another heavy 8-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on May 2. They most recently secured a 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on May 4.

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