Months after his divorce with ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, India's superstar all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on his ups and downs in life.

With two days left for the 18th season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League to kick-off, Hardik Pandya faced a press conference held for the Mumbai Indians and spoke on his personal life too.

Responding to the questions on the controversy around him being the Mumbai Indians skipper and his performance, Hardik said, as quoted by Times of India, "My life has been filled with ups and downs but it not only about the sports but about life as well and how life can be expected to be over the years."

On his expectations from Mumbai Indians this year at the IPL, Pandya said, “This year it's a fresh year. A lot of things have changed. There will always be passion, challenges which I love. For me the crucial part would be to make sure that the challenges are not the ones thrown at me but how can I add value to players who are there.”

Pandya-Stankovic divorce: In 2024, both Pandya and Stankovic announced their divorce. They have a son, Agastya, together.

Sharing a joint statement after the divorce, the couple had written, “After 4 years of being together, Natasha and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”