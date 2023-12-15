Hardik Pandya to replace Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians skipper for IPL 2024: ‘Staying true to MI philosophy’
Hardik Pandya's elevation as skipper ends a decade of exceptional leadership displayed by Rohit Sharma as he led Mumbai Indians to victory in 5 seasons during his 10 years of captaincy
Rohit Sharma's successful 10-year reign as the skipper of Mumbai Indians came to an end on Friday as the franchise announced that from IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will replace Sharma as the MI captain. The announcement was somewhere on the expected line since Hardik Pandya decided to move back to Mumbai Indians after leading Gujarat Titans for two years and winning the IPL crown in 2022.