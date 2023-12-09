Hardik Pandya returning to Team India? BCCI's Jay Shah shares key update
As Team India proceeds to its next assignment in South Africa, the injury of one of its players is on everyone's mind. Hardik Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury during the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh would have been leading India in the white ball format if he was available to play. Since his injury, Team India fans have been wondering if the player will be available for the IPL or more importantly T20 World Cup 2024.