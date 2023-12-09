Hardik Pandya returning to Team India? BCCI's Jay Shah shares key update

As Team India proceeds to its next assignment in South Africa, the injury of one of its players is on everyone's mind. Hardik Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury during the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh would have been leading India in the white ball format if he was available to play. Since his injury, Team India fans have been wondering if the player will be available for the IPL or more importantly T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared an update on Hardik Pandya's injury status and said that the all-rounder is expected to return during India's T20 squad against Afghanistan in January. “Hardik Pandya could be fit for the Afghanistan T20 series in January," the BCCI secretary said, as quoted by PTI.

Hardik's crucial role as the sixth bowler Team India faced some issues after Hardik Pandya had to leave the World Cup 2023 after injury as they entered many games with 5 ballers. Pandya was India's vice-captain for the World Cup and he also led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2021 and 2022, so fans couldn't help but wonder if the presence of Hardik Pandya during the contentious World Cup final could have changed things for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaving the World Cup heartbreak behind, Hardik Pandya's possible return during the Afghanistan series is crucial as that will be the last time India will play T20 as a team before the T20 World Cup in June. In case Rohit Sharma decides to step down as India's skipper from the white ball format, then Hardik Pandya is amongst the top choices to lead India in the format.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav-led is also filling his shoes well as he led Team India to a spectacular victory against world champion Australia 4-1 in the first T20 series India played just after the setback of ICC World Cup 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.