Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma release special message ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash | Watch
Ahead of the MI vs DC 2024 IPL match, Mumbai Indians released a video in which skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and other senior members of the Mumbai Indians crew shared a special message for their fans
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma came together with other players of the Mumbai Indians to release a special message before the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The MI vs DC clash is scheduled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and is going to be Mumbai Indians' annual ESA game. ESA games is the initiative conducted by Mumbai Indians in partnership with Reliance Foundation, during which the franchise open its doors to over 18,000 children, including 200 children with special needs to watch and cheer for their favorite cricketers in IPL 2024.