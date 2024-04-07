Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma came together with other players of the Mumbai Indians to release a special message before the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The MI vs DC clash is scheduled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and is going to be Mumbai Indians' annual ESA game. ESA games is the initiative conducted by Mumbai Indians in partnership with Reliance Foundation, during which the franchise open its doors to over 18,000 children, including 200 children with special needs to watch and cheer for their favorite cricketers in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates Ahead of the MI vs DC 2024 IPL match, Mumbai Indians released a video in which skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and other senior members of the Mumbai Indians crew can be seen expressing their privilege for hosting the annual ESA game and making the occasion special for thousands of children.

“It’s always exciting to see 18,000 kids coming to the ground and cheering for us and Mumbai Indians. We’ll be looking to make their day, hopefully with a win. I feel very privileged to be a part of these games and influence their life in a small way," Hardik Pandya said while expressing excitement about the ESA game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The story of each and every kid who will be there at the stadium is inspiring. They have a difficult life. Really impressed with the work being put in by Reliance Foundation and Mrs Ambani for giving the children what they need. I have been fortunate enough to hear some of these kids’ stories in the past and I know exactly what they have been through. Coming to the stadium and watching the game can bring a lot of smiles on their faces. It is our duty and responsibility that they go back home with happiness on their face," MI's former skipper Rohit Sharma said.

MI vs DC 2024 IPL match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is ready to witness the crucial match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, as both teams look to recover from the early defeats in IPL 2024. Hardik Pandya-led MI is yet to taste a victory in the tournament, while Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won just one match out of the four they played in IPL 2024 so far.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians rank at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table and will hope to change their fortunes from today's game as the race to playoffs becomes tighter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!