Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma practice together at Mumbai nets ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; watch viral video

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were seen training together at the Mumbai nets ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While Rohit has joined the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team a few days back, Baroda all-rounder Hardik was also seen training with his Mumbai Indians teammate at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai as they trained under lights.

Pandya, who took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit in the previous season, bowled to his former MI skipper. Meanwhile, Rohit was caught playing late cuts and pull shots. In fact, the right hander clobbered a spinner for a six over mix-wicket.

Rohit has coped severe criticism in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia recently. The India opener managed just 31 runs in three matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had to drop himself from the final Test in Sydney due to poor form.

With the ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in horizon, it is very crucial for Rohit to get back into form. Earlier, Sportstak reported that Rohit will not play in th ODIs against England, along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

But with the kind of practice Rohit is doing to get back in form, one shouldn't be surprised if he is picked in the ODIs against England which would give him much white-ball practice ahead of the mega event. Notably, Rohit hasn't played any white-ball matches for India in the last six months.

