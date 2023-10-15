Rohit Sharma played Pakistani bowlers 'like PlayStation': Hardik Pandya
India skipper Rohit Sharma's batting prowess has won him fans both inside and outside the team. All-rounder Hardik Pandya believes Rohit has played the Pakistan bowlers like a PlayStation.
India captain Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form at the ICC World Cup 2023. Just as he did in the previous edition, where he scored 5 hundreds, he has started the 2023 edition on a high with a century against Afghanistan and just missed another against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.