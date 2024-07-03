Hardik Pandya scripts history, tops ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings; becomes first Indian to occupy seat
Hardik Pandya rose two places to become the first Indian to occupy the number one spot in the ICC's T20I all-rounders' rankings on Wednesday, as the country's cricketers improved their standings following their title-winning performance in the just-concluded World Cup.