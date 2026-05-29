Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL 2026 season: Report

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) star all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks set for a major shake-up as fresh reports suggest he is about to lose the captaincy role following another underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The five-time champions have struggled under his leadership, leaving fans and team insiders questioning his future at the franchise.

MI’s disappointing run under Hardik Pandya’s leadership Things have not been great for Hardik Pandya since day one at Mumbai Indians. In the latest IPL season, the team won just four games out of 14 and finished ninth on the points table. Back in 2024, when Pandya first took over as captain after moving from Gujarat Titans, MI ended at the bottom. They did manage to reach the playoffs in one recent season, but for a club with MI’s proud history, simply making the last four is not enough to satisfy owners or supporters.

Clear buzz in the Mumbai Indians camp Insiders say the writing has been on the wall for some time. “There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” a source told the Indian Express. Three different sources reportedly confirmed that Hardik Pandya will lose the leadership role.

Bigger questions: Will Hardik Pandya stay in the team? The news could get even tougher for the all-rounder. There are growing talks that he might not only lose the captaincy but could also be dropped from the playing XI altogether. That would mean Hardik Pandya would need to find a new IPL team in the coming seasons. “There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?” according to a Mumbai Indians old-timer.

Powerplay woes expose tactical gaps A major reason for MI’s poor show was their struggle in the Powerplay. While teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored freely in the first six overs, Mumbai Indians often failed to build momentum early.