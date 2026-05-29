Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL 2026 season: Report

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) star all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks set for a major shake-up as fresh reports suggest he is about to lose the captaincy role following another underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The five-time champions have struggled under his leadership, leaving fans and team insiders questioning his future at the franchise.

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MI’s disappointing run under Hardik Pandya’s leadership Things have not been great for Hardik Pandya since day one at Mumbai Indians. In the latest IPL season, the team won just four games out of 14 and finished ninth on the points table. Back in 2024, when Pandya first took over as captain after moving from Gujarat Titans, MI ended at the bottom. They did manage to reach the playoffs in one recent season, but for a club with MI’s proud history, simply making the last four is not enough to satisfy owners or supporters.

Clear buzz in the Mumbai Indians camp Insiders say the writing has been on the wall for some time. “There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” a source told the Indian Express. Three different sources reportedly confirmed that Hardik Pandya will lose the leadership role.

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Bigger questions: Will Hardik Pandya stay in the team? The news could get even tougher for the all-rounder. There are growing talks that he might not only lose the captaincy but could also be dropped from the playing XI altogether. That would mean Hardik Pandya would need to find a new IPL team in the coming seasons. “There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?” according to a Mumbai Indians old-timer.

Powerplay woes expose tactical gaps A major reason for MI’s poor show was their struggle in the Powerplay. While teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored freely in the first six overs, Mumbai Indians often failed to build momentum early.

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Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2026 In 10 matches, Hardik Pandya scored 206 runs at an average of 22.89 and a strike rate of 138.26. He hit 21 fours and 7 sixes, with a highest score of 40. With the ball, he bowled around 23 overs and took four wickets at an economy rate of 11.43.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.