Hardik Pandya slammed for ‘ordinary’ captaincy, ‘worst’ bowling during CSK vs MI clash: ‘Something needs to happen’
Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Pandya's captaincy and bowling were criticized by former cricketers. He gave away 43 runs in 3 overs at an economy of 14.33 and took 2 wickets but was expensive in the last over against CSK.
Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing 20-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Not only did MI fail to chase down a total of 207 in their quota of 20 overs, but Hardik Pandya's performance as captain and as a bowler was subsequently questioned by many former cricketers. Notably, Pandya took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma this season and has struggled to assert his authority in the tournament ever since.