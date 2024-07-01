Hardik Pandya to be India's next T20 captain? Jay Shah says...
Hardik Pandya is speculated to have emerged as the favourite choice for India's next T20 captain, mostly because he led India in T20Is for the last two years in Rohit's absence.
The ICC T20 World Cup trophy was not the only thing that happened on June 29; star players of the Indian cricket team -- Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma had both announced their retirement from the format. Soon after, Ravindra Jadeja also announced his retirement for the T20 format. But what does it mean for the Team India who is now without a captain?